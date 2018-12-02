New Yorker Patio Bar adds MiMo Art Brunch to palette of Art Week happenings

Few events can capture the attention of an entire city like Art Basel. And this year, the popularity of this world-class show is now exploding well beyond Miami Beach and Midtown, with artsy gatherings, big and small, all across the metro area – including one right here in MiMo’s backyard.

Well, the backyard of the New Yorker Hotel, that is, one of the most iconic addresses in the Miami-Modern District– and home of the New Yorker Patio Bar, an up-and-coming hot spot at 6500 Biscayne Boulevard.

With so much happening around town, Proprietor Camilo Pena says he decided to add a unique and stylish “Art Brunch” to the growing palette of places to go, people to see, and things to do – on Dec. 9 starting at noon.

This stylish afternoon soiree isn’t intended to compete with the mainline Art Week events. Instead, it will serve as a welcome oasis of delectable food, designer drinks, and the type of light-and-lively energy that’s become a trademark of the emerging Miami-Modern District.

“Few events cause greater traffic woes, too, right?” smirked Pena. “So for those of us who find it more alluring to stay close to home during Miami Art Week, we’re here for you.”

Regular hours of operation at the New Yorker Patio Bar are Wednesdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. – “until it’s time to close at 1 or 2 a.m.,” he says. Pena first opened for business this past spring with his Operational Partner Alejandro Marin.

But on this Sunday, Art Brunch at the Patio Bar will start at noon with mimosas and mixed drinks, and an impressive selection of gourmet foods specially prepared by Smart Bites using only nutritious and locally grown products

Guests will have a chance to mingle with area vendors selling art, clothing, and accents for women in the patio courtyard. They’ll also get to meet several of the mural artists who helped transform this garden spot in recent months into a unique and colorful incubator of art.

All of this will take place upon a backdrop of cool tunes, as local “Dive” DJs spin their vinyl.

Pena says he and his partner just want folks in the neighborhood to get to know the Patio as a great spot to sit and relax and enjoy a “local art-filled moment,” as he describes it, “especially this week, away from the maddening crowds of all the nearby shows.”

Following this first Sunday brunch, Pena says they’ll figure out whether this is something the neighborhood truly wants to keep supporting. “I mean, it’s really been that way from the beginning. We go in the direction our guests take us.”

In fact, that’s how the extensive and growing exhibit of mural-art got started. Pena says a local neighborhood artist had the idea to paint a wall – and there are a lot of walls overlooking the garden area.

“Most of my friends are artists, so pretty quickly they began offering to come in and share their work,” he continued. Now, its suddenly emerged as an natural home for other artists, mostly of South American descent, along with musicians and writers, and singers.

“MiMo and the entire the Upper East Side/Lemon City area is such an eclectic neighborhood, full of passionate and friendly people – and our establishment should reflect that.”

Pena, 36, came to Miami a couple years back after working about seven years in the fast-paced bar and food industry in Las Vegas. Before that he was studying art in his hometown of Bogota, but all that changed when he had an opportunity to move to the States.

Still today, he fashions himself more as an art lover than a bar and restaurant entrepreneur, but the New Yorker Patio Bar has given him the good fortune to successfully meld the two together.

The New Yorker Patio Bar is tucked just behind the bright aqua and bright white New Yorker Hotel on the west side of Biscayne, facing the entrance to Legion Park. Owned by Shirley and Walter Figueroa, this family-run 50-room hotel displays a kitschy combo of contemporary decor and mid-century era accents. And it’s no wonder, since its technically housed within an old 1950s motel.

Just a few years ago, Travel Channel’s “Hotel Impossible” revamped the outside garden area where the cabana-style Patio Bar now sits, turning it into a lovely, quiet spot with lanterns hanging from the trees, candle-lit tables, bright colors, and comfy seating.

But Pena and his partner are slowly transforming it into more of an local hub for neighborhood artists and hipsters, writers, and musicians – as a place to go to share expressions of their respective disciplines.

The weekly line up consists of live music on Fridays featuring guitar, violin, and pianists who audition ahead of time to come in to play. Also on Fridays, a “Nacho Bizness” taco truck is wheeled on property, run by Mobile Food Truck & Catering Owner Joseph Torrente. Yum.

Saturday nights are DJ night, with tunes serving as a warm up for local partygoers heading out from here for a longer night of clubbing downtown or on the Beach.

Pena and Marin are still experimenting with Wednesday’s and Thursday’s offerings, trying open mic and a micro-concert night concept. We’ll see…

There’s even talk of expanding into running a full restaurant in the house abutting the cabana next door, but meanwhile, Pena says the plan is simple; “To offer a beautiful place for everyone and for the neighbors to feel like our guests, where they can come by for s jump in the pool, have a drink, laugh and share. And then they become friends. I have a relationship with my customers.

“I am just a hospitality guy with a love of art bringing people together.”

Featured Artists:

Caro Blaha (Art Director) @Caro Blaha

Camilo Hernandez @camiloh.art

Paloma Duenas @photograpybypaloma

Renda Whiter @Renda Writer

alfredo barranco @alfred119

Ricardo Arise @rarispe

Sonia sanchez @bysojadesign

Michelle Acosta @michelleramand

Arianna Arteaga Quintero @arianuchis

Muta @mutavision @freeone11

Musicians:

Acosta @acostaofficial

Brasoul @brasolmusicofficial

Resident Djs:

Mayra Jaimes @_maja_86

Michael Keehl @m_keehl

The physical address for the New Yorker Patio Bar is 589 NE 65th St., although most people enter through the front lot of the New Yorker at 6500 Biscayne Blvd. For information, drop a note at m.me/newyorkerpatiobar or call 305-759-0357.