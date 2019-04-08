Nexus University celebrates grand opening of downtown branch with Greater Miami Chamber

The recent grand opening of a new downtown-Miami Branch Campus of Universidad Mayor signifies Nexus University as a higher learning institution that supports working professionals seeking a higher-education degree.

With a systemwide enrollment of 23,000 students, Universidad Mayor is a private, non-profit university headquartered in Santiago, Chile, regionally accredited here in the U.S. by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

The Nexus University brand is part of Universidad Mayor’s strategic expansion into the global educational community. The university provides programs focused on niche fields in high demand by the current markets.

Executive Director of Yamil Guevara, Ph.D., hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Feb. 20, at their new location at 111 NE 1st Street, 3rd Floor with the support of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. Complimentary grand opening/ribbon-cutting ceremonies are just one of the many benefits of joining GMCC at the Trustee level and above. For information, visit www.miamichamber.com.

“Today we are excited to announce Nexus University will have a positive impact on the Miami-Dade community,” stated Dr. Guevara.

With classes starting on May 6, 2019, Nexus University offers affordable tuition and flexible online programs that include hands-on programs in Python, R, and SAS programming; business; and nursing.

Also addressing the gathering were City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; Dr. Janie Bailey, Director of the School of Health Sciences & Nursing; and Dawn Lawson, MSC, MHA, Director of Enrollment.

Thank you, Miami

Lawson stated the university was particularly gratified that Mayor Suarez helped cut the ceremonial ribbon. “We appreciate that you chose to spend this time with us and we accept it as an indication that you will be a lifelong partner with Nexus University,” she said.

“It’s true that for a nation to succeed, the desire to educate its people should be the compass that charts its direction. We look forward to your leadership, Mayor Suarez, in this area,” Lawson added.

Dr. Guevara also expressed gratitude to Alfred Sanchez, President and CEO of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. “Your role in harnessing the collective influence of businesses and organizations for the good of the community is invaluable – and we thank you.”

“We aim to form partnerships with organizations in the business and healthcare sectors, supporting working professionals seeking to expand their knowledge and advance their careers through a higher education degree,” said Dr. Guevara.

Ethical Leaders

A core mission of Nexus University is to create ethical leaders who value diversity and who want to give back to their community.

“We want our students to understand that education is a lifelong journey,” Dr. Guevara continued. “And a big part of education is how you are connecting to the people around you – in your community – and how willing and able you are to use your center of influence to make positive change.”

As such, Nexus University encourages students – and staff – to get involved in the community In fact, Nexus University offers several scholarships to students each year who seek to positively impact their communities.

Statement of Accreditation

Universidad Mayor, including its branch campuses is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE). MSCHE is at 3624 Market Street, 2nd Floor West, Philadelphia, PA 19104 | 267-284-5000. | https://www.msche.org/institution/9172/

MSCHE is recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education to conduct accreditation activities for institutions of higher education. MSCHE is also recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) to accredit degree-granting institutions which offer one or more post-secondary educational programs of at least one academic year in length in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and other geographic areas in which the Commission conducts accrediting activities.

The MSCHE directory listing of accredited institutions can be accessed by visiting the following website: https://www.msche.org/institution/9172/

Licensing

Nexus University is licensed by the Florida Commission for Independent Education (CIE), License #3985. The Commission for Independent Education has statutory responsibilities in matters relating to nonpublic, postsecondary, educational institutions.

Nexus University has met the requirements of the Commission for Independent Education to operate a nonpublic postsecondary school/college in the state of Florida and can be found on Nonpublic Postsecondary School/College Search site.

Nexus University is located at 111 NE 1st St., Floor 3, Miami, FL 33132. For information, visit www.nexusuniversity.com or call 800-758-0100.