Nissan and Miami Auto Show Present 2018 Nissan Kicks to Lucky Winner

Jennifer Seidle, chairperson of this year’s 48th annual Miami International Auto Show (center), presents the key to a 2018 Nissan Kicks to Mike Davis of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, winner of this year’s auto show giveaway drawing (second from left) and his daughter Jennifer (left) while Jeff Spear, senior district operating manager – Miami for Nissan North America (third from left), Douglas Lubowitz, general manager of Bill Seidle’s Auto Group (second from right) and Cliff Ray, show coordinator of the Auto Show (right) look on.

The 2018 Nissan Kicks is the newest nameplate in Nissan’s lineup of cars, trucks and SUVs. It offers dynamic performance provided by a sporty 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine, front wheel drive and responsive suspension while delivering best-in-class fuel economy. Inside, the Kicks offers a futuristic design in a cabin full of innovative features. The interior provides ample passenger space in the rear, as well as one of the largest load areas in its class.