North America Largest Caribbean Concert ‘Best of the Best’ at Bayfront Park, May 26

The Best of the Best Music Concert, (BOTB) is set for their 13th annual staging May 26, at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132. Kids under 12 are free with an adult.

BOTB organizers have pulled together a historical line up paying tribute to the 90s dancehall era. Confirmed musical veterans to date include: Shabba Ranks, Super Cat, Frisco Kid, General Degree, General B, and Round Head. All of the artists have mega hits and anthems from the 90s, which brings forth an enjoyable recollection of the past when their songs are played or performed.

The rareness of having all these acts on one concert bill is something many fans are excited about. Other top heavyweights on the show bill include: Bushman, Alkaline, Jahmiel, Skinny Fabulous, Noah, Powa, and Bushman.

BOTB continues its 13-year cultural footprint showcasing a strong lineup of music heavyweights in reggae, dancehall, and soca. Sponsors this year include The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), Aids Health Foundation, Swiftkick Sneaker Wipes.

“Best of the Best continues to be a feather in the cultural diversity cap of Miami and the South Florida region. The rich cultural backdrop of the Caribbean, Latin American, and other ingredients makes Miami the perfect destination for people to kick- off their summer” says Joey (Budafuco), co-promoter of Best of the Best.

According to GMCVB Multicultural Tourism & Development Vice President Connie Kinnard, “Festivals and events are an important part of the tourism and cultural fabric of Miami. The annual Best of the Best Music Festival continues to positively highlight the Caribbean music influences that are uniquely found in Miami.”

For over a decade, Best of the Best Music Concert has developed a destination getaway to Miami for people from around the globe to enjoy great company, music and live performances from some of the top artists of the Caribbean.

BOTB is a real and tangible layer of the Caribbean heritage that contributes to the arts, music, history and cultural identity of Caribbean people and provides a visible spark to South Florida’s cultural tourism economy.

“Every year we look to celebrate Caribbean music and this year is no different,” says Co-Promoter Best of the Best Steve ‘Jabba’ Beckford. “We decided to carve out an era, which so many of us love and reminisce on all the time. This era was groundbreaking for dancehall and reggae music in many ways, and that is the 90s era.

“We had some of our biggest artists in dancehall during the 90s era many of them still reigns today. We decided to pay homage to 90s dancehall, with some of the hitmakers of the time. Not to mention for the first time in America The Emperor Shabba Ranks and Don DaDa Super Cat will be sharing the same stage in the United States,” Beckford continued.

Tickets may be purchased at www.bestofthebestconcert.com.