NWSA college theater students set virtual livestreamed performances

The Jealous Husband and Other Bits of Fun and Froth presented by New World School of the Arts college junior theater students premieres virtually on YouTube on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.

Directed by NWSA theater faculty member James Randolph, this performance is a mini festival of one-act plays by one of the greatest playwrights of all time — Molière. Not only will the audience see characters in his plays but also see Molière himself as he prepares his very demanding and opinionated company of actors to perform for King Louis XIV. These pieces capture the grace, beauty, wit, flair, humor and indomitable spirit of Molière’s life and times.

Infidelity, greed, passion, lust for life, lust for others, the pursuit of fame and money in the mise en scene (the arrangement of scenery and stage properties) of these works reveal a light series of romps, combining farce, commedia dell’arte and high comedy, that show the timelessness of his writing and the flawed but funny human condition. See these shows and you’ll see your friends, family and even yourself — and you’ll laugh about it.

The one-act plays to be performed include: The Jealous Husband, Two Precious Maidens Ridiculed, The Imaginary Cuckhold and Rehearsal at Versailles.

The Jealous Husband and Other Bits of Fun and Froth will be livestreamed on the NWSA YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UChDOMrN5mkqlJ2eU-lfYcKQ.