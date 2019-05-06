Ocean Bank announces $300,000 commitment to The Education Fund

Ocean Bank, a supporter of education and leading contributor to The Education Fund, has pledged $300,000 that will spearhead the continuing work of the Ocean Bank Center for Educational Materials through 2022.

The announcement was made at the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the center, which provides materials and supplies free of charge to Miami-Dade County school teachers. At the event, The Education Fund honored Ocean Bank for its quarter century of support and its new pledge, ensuring 500,000 more students will benefit. The Anthony R. Abraham Foundation, The Kirk Foundation and Sheldon & Mryna Palley each committed $25,000 in matching funds.

“The story of the Ocean Bank Center is fascinating,” said Linda Lecht, president of The Education Fund. “Originally, the district asked us to find a way to distribute tons of supplies donated in the wake of Hurricane Andrew.

“We thought we’d be distributing supplies for a year, at most. Fast forward, we are now celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Ocean Bank Center for Educational Materials, the outgrowth of the world wanting to help Miami-Dade children,”Lecht added.

“Ocean Bank is a staunch supporter of education, which is one of the pillars in our unwavering commitment to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve,” said Agostinho Alfonso Macedo, president and CEO of Ocean Bank. “We are proud of the contributions we’ve made to students in Miami-Dade County.”