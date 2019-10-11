OVERTOWN WAS THE STAR AT PREVIEW EVENT – Marcus Samuelson’s Red Rooster Previewed its Overtown Location to Local Leaders

On Monday October 7, 2019, Overtown and its biggest influencers, community residents and leaders enjoyed a private viewing of the newest game changer to grace Historic Overtown, Red Rooster, which’s original and very popular location is in Harlem, NY. The highly anticipated nationally celebrated restaurant opened its doors in advance of the late December grand opening to give a select few the opportunity for a “hard hat” tour of the over 13,000 square foot building still under construction.

Managing Partner of MSDG, LLC Derek Fleming led the negotiations process and spearheaded the design, construction and overall development process. Fleming comments “we plan to make the space as sustainable as possible, focusing on reclaimed inputs, hydroponics farming and eventually solar energy. Yesterday was very special and Overtown centric. We felt embraced by the stakeholders who we’ve been getting to know over the last several years. It was an in-depth process putting the public private deal together with the SEOPW CRA Executive Team led by Chairman Keon Hardemon. Fleming continues “every time I walk into this space, the original Clyde Killens pool hall, I think about legends Muhammad Ali, Aretha Franklin and Sam Cooke who famously socialized in this space. We take great pride and feel tremendous responsibility in our stewardship of such an importance space which sits in the middle of Cultural and Entertainment District in Historic Overtown. Our intention bringing fresh new life to the community and much needed jobs for locals.

At the well-attended preview event, community leaders spoke about what Red Rooster means for the people of Overtown and how the economic effects will be life changing for generations to come.

Internationally respected Celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson of Top Chef fame, attended and commented “we’re excited to be welcomed so warmly into the community as we complete our build-out and final preparations for the restaurant opening. We are proud to take our place in a community with such a rich history and a strong neighborhood fabric. We thought long and hard before deciding where to expand the Rooster brand and narrative. We knew there was an inherent connection between Harlem and Overtown’s reputation as the Harlem of the South. It was great to see so many neighborhood leaders come out to share their thoughts and hopes about the future of Overtown. It will be our mission to play a positive role in the future of the neighborhood”.

Rooster is a place to celebrate culture, the arts and allow food to bring people together to experience and appreciate the uniqueness of Overtown and its newest resident, Red Rooster Overtown.