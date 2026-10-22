P2 Physio Founder Luis Ferrer Joins Vanessa Certain for Pinecrest Business Spotlight

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Luis Ferrer, MPT, CSCS, Founder & CEO of P2 Physio, is the featured guest in this Pinecrest Business Association interview hosted by Vanessa Certain, Owner of VEC Development.

Ferrer’s professional background spans physical therapy, strength and conditioning, and healthcare leadership. He earned his master’s degree in physical therapy from Nova Southeastern University and has worked with sports science professionals and athletes at the University of Miami.

Located on South Dixie Highway in Pinecrest, P2 Physio offers physical therapy and performance services designed around individual needs. Its services extend from rehabilitation and recovery to movement assessments and performance training.

The clinic’s performance lab offers tools such as VO₂ max testing, force plate analysis and strength assessments. These services provide information that can help guide an individualized approach to training and movement.

For local residents, the episode provides an introduction to Ferrer and the business he founded. Viewers interested in available appointments, assessments or services can contact the clinic directly.

Watch the full interview above, produced by Miami’s Community Newspapers as part of its coverage of local businesses and community leaders.

CONTACT P2 PHYSIO

Luis Ferrer, MPT, CSCS — Founder & CEO

Phone: 305-503-9041

Email: contact@p2physio.com

Website: https://www.p2physio.com

Services: https://www.p2physio.com/services

Address: 12511 S Dixie Highway, Pinecrest, FL 33156

CONNECT WITH THE HOST

Vanessa Certain — Owner, VEC Development

305-720-0175

admin@vecbuilders.com

https://vecbuilders.com

Pinecrest Business Association

https://www.pinecrestbusiness.com