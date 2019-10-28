Palmetto Bay News is read in Bayamo, Cuba

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Having just completed its 29th annual Shake a Leg Miami Summer Camp of fun, learning and friendship-making for kids on beautiful Biscayne Bay, Miami’s community watersports center has just launched exciting new programs to mentor and inspire children, young adults and veterans with disabilities.

Education and Mentoring Training Program

Shake a Leg Miami’s Education and Mentoring Training Program is designed for high school students ages 15 and older who are interested in learning to work with children with disabilities and becoming skillful in boat handling and seamanship under the tutelage of certified boating safety instructors. Students follow a curriculum developed by Spirit of America, a nationally recognized program that seamlessly blends classroom instruction with on-the-water training in sail, power and paddle-powered vessels.

Those enrolled gain valuable life skills, community service hours and experience that they can include on college and job applications. They also gain experience working within Shake a Leg Miami’s many programs.

For more information, contact Cynthia at Cynthia@shakealegmiami.org.

We Can Sail

Every Saturday, the We Can Sail program matches high school mentors with kids with disabilities to have fun, learn new skills and develop self-confidence on the water. This program pairs approximately 12 children with disabilities with 30 teenagers who guide them in learning water activities such as sailing, kayaking and pontoon boat rides on Biscayne Bay. Everyone makes new friends and leaves happy.

If you know a child with a disability who would be interested in We Can Sail, contact Danleys@ShakeaLegMiami.org.

Veterans Program

Shake a Leg Miami’s Veterans Program provides positive, healthy outdoor experiences for disabled veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, offering fishing expeditions and instruction in sailing, kayaking, paddling and rowing. Registration in the program is open to all veterans and their families and participation is free of charge.

Each month there are days set aside for deep sea fishing and instruction in paddle boarding and kayaking. In its sailing and fishing programs, Shake a Leg Miami uses a fleet of handicapped-accessible boats, including the 60-foot catamaran Impossible Dream and The Pilar, a replica of Ernest Hemingway’s beloved fishing boat. Shake a Leg Miami also provides physical conditioning and wellness center classes for veterans with physical and mental disabilities, including PTSD.

For more information about Shake a Leg Miami’s Veterans Program, contact Karis at Karis@shakealegmiami.org.

ACTIV Program on Sundays

Shake a Leg Miami and We Coach Foundation have launched a new program designed for teens and young adult,s ages 14-27, with mental disabilities. The program, known as ACTIV, teaches important life skills and builds self-confidence through participation in arts and crafts, drama, sports and water activities.

ACTIV runs every other Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. The program consists of activities such as arts and crafts, drama, sports and recreation, followed by water activities such as sailing, paddling and boat rides provided by Shake a Leg Miami. The families of participants also are coached in how to reinforce the skills being taught in the ACTIV program.

For more information, visit www.shakealegmiami.org.

For more information about Shake a Leg Miami, call 305-858-5550 or visit www.shakealegmiami.org.