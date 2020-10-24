PAMM Museum Reopening November 7

We’ve missed you! After months of planning, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) is reopening to the public on November 7. A member’s preview will take place earlier that week, November 5–6. All first responders and healthcare professionals are welcome during the member’s preview. Our top priority is the safety of our visitors, volunteers, and staff. To follow social distancing guidelines and manage gallery capacity, members and visitors must reserve timed tickets online ahead of your visit.

Pérez Art Museum Miami will look and operate a little differently than what you may be used to. For starters, PAMM has implemented new hours of operation and safety precautions, including one-way paths and hand-sanitizing stations. Please note, the first hour of daily ticket slots are reserved for guests who are senior (62+) and/or immunocompromised. Face masks covering the mouth and nose are required for all visitors and staff.