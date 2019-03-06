PAMM’s Art of the Party





The most eclectic and creative art party of the season takes place on Saturday, March 9, as Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) hosts its fifth annual Art of the Party, the museum’s largest fundraiser event of the year. Three parties in one, this is one blowout you don’t want to miss! The hosts are a mix of Miami’s Who’s Who: influencers from the worlds of art, design, culinary arts,

business, medicine, education and just about every philanthropist and socialite in town.

The event, presented by Valentino, will feature three exclusive guest experiences conceptualized by Lee Brian Schrager, as well as culinary collaborations by Chef Norman Van Aken and Constellation Culinary Group. Bringing together cultural philanthropists, artists, civic leaders, and arts supporters, the evening will showcase the world-class museum’s unique architecture and celebrate Miami’s flagship art museum. Funds from Art of the Party directly support the museum’s robust arts education program, the largest program of its kind outside the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system.

Art of the Party’s three unique experiences include:

CHEF’S TABLE SEATED DINNER | 6:30pm

Chef Norman Van Aken and Constellation Culinary Group will craft an unforgettable dining experience in the Promenade. Dinner guests will enjoy a cocktail reception featuring the evening’s program in celebration of honoree Dorothy and Aaron Podhurst and artist Christo. Chef’s Table guests are also invited to the Supper Club dinner lounge and Remix after party. Wine and cocktails for Chef’s Table are generously provided by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits and Bacardi.

SUPPER CLUB DINNER LOUNGE | 8:30pm

Supper Club offers a one-of-a-kind al fresco dining experience designed by Chef Norman Van Aken and Constellation Culinary Group, as well as live entertainment on the picturesque waterfront East Portico. Guests may reserve private seating for up to 10 guests, including dedicated table cocktail service. All Supper Club guests are invited to enjoy the Remix after party. Wine and cocktails for the Supper Club are generously provided by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits and Bacardi.

REMIX AFTER PARTY | 10:30pm

As the evening culminates, the al fresco Supper Club dinner lounge will be transformed into a vibrant dance club. Chef’s Table, Supper Club, and Remix guests will join together for a late night dance party under the stars on the East Portico, enjoying cocktails, and decadent desserts.

TICKETS

Chef’s Table Seated Dinner

Tables of 10 are available for $25,000. Individual tickets are also available for $2,500.

Supper Club Dinner Lounge

Private lounge seating with butler service is available for $10,000; Reserved lounge seating tickets are available for $1,000 per guest. Tickets are also available for $1,500 per couple or $750 per guest.

Remix After Party

Individual tickets are available for $150 per guest.