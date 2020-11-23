Paramount Miami Worldcenter wins USA & Americas Property Awards

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter, one of the most international properties on the planet with residents from more than 57 countries, has won the coveted USA & Americas Property Awards in the 2020-21 International Property Awards competition.

Developed under the leadership of Dan Kodsi and Miami Worldcenter Associates, and created by award-winning architecture firm Elkus Manfredi in conjunction with Paramount Ventures’ in-house design team — Paramount secured victory in the “Residential High-Rise Development – Florida” category.

Completed in 2019, Paramount — soaring 60 stories and commandeering the Miami skyline — is the most amenitized and most talked-about building in the country. Located in the heart of Miami’s newly vibrant Downtown, the project is part of the second-largest mixed-use urban development in America and a center-point of the Magic City’s commercial, cultural and culinary reinvention.

A world-renowned mark of excellence, the International Property Awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry — from architecture and development to interior design. The awards are split into regions covering Arabia, Europe, Africa, Canada, Central and South America, the Caribbean, USA, UK and Asia Pacific. Participants enter at their relevant national level and are judged by a highly experienced team of over 80 industry experts who cover the whole range of property disciplines. Judging focuses on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability. The USA & Americas Property Awards are considered to be the largest, most prestigious, and widely recognized program in the region.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized with this tremendous honor. Paramount Miami Worldcenter is a true passion project, a literal labor of love, and is unlike any other project I’ve worked on previously,” said Dan Kodsi, developer of Paramount Miami Worldcenter. “We set out to create a truly one-of-a-kind and once-in-a-generation urban landmark and seeing this project come to fruition is a crowning achievement.

“We knew that we had created a new paradigm by giving buyers more than they had asked for or thought possible with the most amenities in the world, and it’s extremely rewarding to see the resounding response with buyers from literally across the globe,” Kodsi added. “Nowhere in the world will residents have such a concentrated volume of amenities, public transportation options and landmark entertainment venues directly within a few blocks of their doorsteps. This is a tower that simply can’t be replicated.”

Paramount’s development team was presented their award in an online virtual ceremony on Nov. 10. The top winners in each region will automatically be entered in to the overall international awards, culminating in announcements of the International and World’s Best winners at the end of the process.

As highlighted by this latest prestigious victory, Paramount Miami Worldcenter excels in the over-the-top. The tower is known for having the most amenities in the world and also offers a service-rich lifestyle. The building employs a full-time lifestyle concierge management team that live in-house, and service residents’ every request — with no request too big or too small.

Paramount is 92 percent sold with nearly a half billion dollars in sales of their 500-plus city- and bay-view residences. Tower residences range in size from 1,180 to 2,350 square feet, with prices starting at $750 per square foot. A limited selection of penthouses and villas remain.

Paramount has made international headlines with its Upper Deck. It is the largest amenity deck in the U.S., spanning four acres, positioned 90 feet above downtown Miami. It features an extraordinary array of action-packed luxury amenities that include the country’s first outdoor soccer field to be featured in a high-rise residential development; two tennis courts; multiple resort-style pools; lush parks and spa baths, among others.

Located in the heart of Dowtown Miami at the crossroads of culture, entertainment, art and fine dining, residents enjoy an unparalleled location just an elevator ride away from Miami’s waterfront and most-celebrated cultural and entertainment landmarks such as the Adrienne Arsht Center, Pérez Art Museum Miami, Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, and the AmericanAirlines Arena. Also within close proximity to the 27-acre Miami Worldcenter is the planned Marriott Marquis Miami Worldcenter Hotel and Expo and Brightline’s Miami Central Station.

For additional information about Paramount Miami Worldcenter, call 855-756-0123, see www.paramountmiami.com or visit the sales center at 1010 NE Second Ave.