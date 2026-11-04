Park Stewards jobs program offers path to self-sufficiency

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The Friends of the Underline, during the morning of Oct. 13, launched the second round of its Park Stewards jobs program for residents of the Chapman Partnership.

More than two dozen Chapman clients will take part in the program over the next year, creating a path to self-sufficiency and less reliance on social services. The launch event took place on the Underline across from the Novotel Miami Brickell Hotel at 1500 SW First Ave.

Park Stewards is a workforce development program funded through $300,000 in grants from Lennar and Bank of America Miami, creating a launching pad to regular employment for homeless individuals looking to become part of the local workforce and realize their dream of financial independence.

In the first year of the program, several participants have risen to secure full-time positions with the Underline’s Clean Team.

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