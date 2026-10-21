Parkside Residences Brickell marks a major construction milestone

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BI Group USA, the North American arm of Central Asia’s largest developer, has reached a key construction milestone at Parkside Residences in Brickell, with the second-floor slab now poured as construction progresses on the eight-story residential development.

A total of 664 cubic yards of concrete was placed for the second-floor slab, covering approximately 26,200 square feet. With vertical construction now advancing to the upper floors, the project is scheduled to top out by the end of 2026 and deliver in the first quarter of 2028.

“Reaching this milestone is a strong reflection of the progress being made on site and the momentum behind Parkside,” said Olzhas Ayazbayev, CEO of BI Group USA. “With the building now rising above ground level, Parkside is beginning to make a visible impact on the Brickell skyline and the surrounding neighborhood. We remain focused on delivering a thoughtfully executed development that contributes to the next chapter of growth in Miami’s urban core.”

Located at 1741 SW Second Ave., Parkside is a 187-unit residential development designed by nationally acclaimed architect Kobi Karp. The project is centered on wellness, social connection and seamless urban living, with amenities designed to support a balanced lifestyle within the heart of Brickell.

Residents at Parkside will enjoy a thoughtfully curated collection of amenities centered around wellness, comfort and everyday sophistication. A rooftop pool deck and lounge will feature outdoor seating and overlook the Brickell skyline.

The amenity offering also will include a Technogym fitness center, dedicated cycling studio, yoga and mindfulness space, a spa circuit with a sauna and steam room, hot and cold plunges, as well as a coworking lounge with a private meeting room, all thoughtfully curated to reflect Parkside’s intimate, boutique residential experience.

The development offers studio, one- and two-bedroom residences with layouts designed to maximize functionality, natural light and everyday living. Homes feature open-concept floorplans, floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies and modern finishes, with select residences offering expanded corner layouts and additional living space.

Pricing starts in the $400,000s. Sales and marketing are being handled exclusively by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

For more information on Parkside, visit https://parksidebrickell.com/.

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