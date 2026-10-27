PAWS4you Rescue Founder Carol Caridad on What the Woof? Episode 1

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The first episode of What the Woof?, presented by The Big Woof Festival, features Carol Caridad, founder and executive director of PAWS4you Rescue. Hosts Laura Pequignot and Carlos Blanco speak with Carol about her dedication to helping animals in need and the role of PAWS4you Rescue as the festival’s primary beneficiary. The conversation highlights animal rescue in South Florida, responsible pet ownership, and the human-animal bond. What the Woof? celebrates the people and organizations making a difference for animals and gives them a platform to share their work with the community.