Penelas Campaign and Political Committee Reach More than $2.4mm in Total Contributions; More than $850,000 Raised in October

This week, Alex Penelas announced that in just the month of October he raised over $850,000 in support of his effort to become the next Mayor of Miami-Dade County. In total, he raised over $573,000 into his campaign account and over $279,000 into Bold Vision, the political committee he chairs.

Since Penelas began to raise funds in April 2019, he has outraised all of the other candidates competing in the race for Miami-Dade County mayor. This amount brings Penelas’ total contributions to over $2.4MM going into the last two months of the year. This is the first month that Penelas raises funds as an official candidate. He filed his papers to run for Mayor on October 1.

“People are hungry for action and bold ideas, and they have shown it once again with their support. People are tired of politicians talking a good game, but not delivering results on issues like transportation, affordability, social inequities and the threats of climate change,” said Penelas. “What the public wants is a leader with a bold vision for Miami Dade who will be able to implement it as well. My track record of putting forward bold initiatives and implementing ambitious ideas shows that I am the person that can do that.”

“Our success thus far has been humbling because it shows me that our support has been from all corners of our community. While it is unfortunate that a candidate’s viability at this early stage of the race is largely determined by their ability to raise funds, rather than by vision, ideas and experience, I am nonetheless thankful for all the support I have received thus far,” he added.