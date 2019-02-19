Pérez Art Museum Miami Honors Artist Christo at Fifth Annual Art of the Party, Presented by Valentino





Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) will host its fifth annual Art of the Party, the museum’s largest fundraiser event of the year, on March 9, 2019. The evening will honor one of the most admired and influential living artists Christo, whose monumental exhibition—Christo and Jeanne-Claude: Surrounded Islands, Biscayne Bay, Greater Miami, Florida, 1980-83: A Documentary Exhibition—is on view at PAMM through February 17, 2019, and pay tribute to philanthropists Dorothy and Aaron Podhurst, whose ongoing generosity and support have helped PAMM grow since its inception 35 years ago.



The event, presented by Valentino, will feature three exclusive guest experiences conceptualized by Lee Brian Schrager, as well as culinary collaborations by Chef Norman Van Aken and Constellation Culinary Group. Bringing together cultural philanthropists, artists, civic leaders, and arts supporters, the evening will showcase the world-class museum’s unique architecture and celebrate Miami’s flagship art museum. Funds from Art of the Party directly support the museum’s robust arts education program, the largest program of its kind outside the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system.

“We are proud to honor internationally-acclaimed artist Christo, whose work and influence have been a vital part of Miami’s history. It is also a pleasure and a privilege to be honoring Dorothy and Aaron Podhurst, for their longstanding contributions to PAMM over the course of three decades,” said PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans. “Each of our honorees share PAMM’s commitment to enhancing artists voices and using art as a catalyst for community engagement.”

Over the course of a monumental career spanning six decades, Christo and Jeanne-Claude, his wife and creative partner, forged a unique and radically democratic form of art-making that has made a profound impact on contemporary artistic practice. They are best known for large-scale, temporary outdoor works, including, among many others, The Floating Piers in Lake Iseo, Italy (2014–16); The Gates in New York City (1979–2005); Wrapped Reichstag in Berlin (1971–95); The Pont Neuf Wrapped in Paris (1975–85); and Surrounded Islands in Miami’s Biscayne Bay (1980-83). The work of Christo and Jeanne-Claude has been presented at numerous institutional venues including, most recently, in a major exhibition at Pérez Art Museum Miami. Commemorating the 35th anniversary of Surrounded Islands, the exhibition celebrated the indelible mark that this epic project left on Miami’s cultural history.

Notable Miami philanthropists Dorothy and Aaron Podhurst have been helping to shape the cultural landscape in Miami for more than three decades. As Chairman of Pérez Art Museum Miami for the majority of that time, Aaron currently participates in numerous PAMM committees and Chairs the Executive Committee. Together, the Podhursts were among the visionary founders and leaders whose generosity and unwavering commitment helped PAMM grow from its inception as the Center for the Fine Arts into a world-class cultural destination. Dorothy and Aaron have given tirelessly of their time, talent and resources to ensure PAMM’s prominence and longevity. It is our privilege to honor them at our fifth annual Art of the Party.

2019 ART OF THE PARTY CO-CHAIRS

Sandra and Anthony Tamer

Arlene and Wayne Chaplin

Art of the Party will offer guests three unique experiences from which to choose:

CHEF’S TABLE SEATED DINNER | 6:30pm

Chef Norman Van Aken and Constellation Culinary Group will craft an unforgettable dining experience in the Promenade. Dinner guests will enjoy a cocktail reception featuring the evening’s program in celebration of honoree Dorothy and Aaron Podhurst and artist Christo. Chef’s Table guests are also invited to the Supper Club dinner lounge and Remix after party. Wine and cocktails for Chef’s Table are generously provided by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits and Bacardi.

Chef’s Table Host Committee

Leslie and Greg Ferrero

Rose Ellen Greene

Gail Meyers and Andrew Hall

Nina and Camilo Miguel

Diane and Robert Moss

Nedra and Mark Oren

Alejandra and Luke Palacio

Patricia Papper

Darlene and Jorge Pérez

Volha and Nicholas Singer

Adam and Alexa Wolman

SUPPER CLUB DINNER LOUNGE | 8:30pm

Supper Club offers a one-of-a-kind al fresco dining experience designed by Chef Norman Van Aken and Constellation Culinary Group, as well as live entertainment on the picturesque waterfront East Portico. Guests may reserve private seating for up to 10 guests, including dedicated table cocktail service. All Supper Club guests are invited to enjoy the Remix after party. Wine and cocktails for the Supper Club are generously provided by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits and Bacardi.

Supper Club Host Committee

Missy and Jonathan Babicka

Martina and Fabian Basabe

Natalie Eilemberg

Eliza and Benjamin Elias

Typoe Gran

Kelley Johnson

Nina Johnson

John Joseph Lin

Emmett Moore

Erin Michelle Newberg

Caroline Vreeland and Jason Odio

Bibi Pestana

Jilian Lourdes Sanz

Morgan Shara

Alexa and Adam Wolman

REMIX AFTER PARTY | 10:30pm

As the evening culminates, the al fresco Supper Club dinner lounge will be transformed into a vibrant dance club. Chef’s Table, Supper Club, and Remix guests will join together for a late night dance party under the stars on the East Portico, enjoying cocktails, and decadent desserts.

Remix Committee

Christopher Adeleke

Sarah Campbell Smith

Jennifer Chaplin

Elizabeth Coppolecchia

Cristina and Omar DeWindt

Wendy Francois

Maile Gamez

Maria Gunia-Pienkowski

Michele Hanash

Shana Kaufman

Kinga Konsorska

Richard Lalane

Aramis Lorie

Genna Mark

Charmel Maynard

Kevin Michael

Aileen Quintana

Cristina Scarano

Ashley Sebok

Natalya Spicker

Tanya Valiente

Chris di Schino

Luis Toro

TICKETS (Purchase Here)

Chef’s Table Seated Dinner

Tables of 10 are available for $25,000. Individual tickets are also available for $2,500.

Supper Club Dinner Lounge

Private lounge seating with butler service is available for $10,000; Reserved lounge seating tickets are available for $1,000 per guest. Tickets are also available for $1,500 per couple or $750 per guest.

Remix After Party

Individual tickets are available for $150 per guest.