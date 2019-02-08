PERKINS+WILL’s GIA ZAPATTINI ELECTED MIAMI CHAPTER PRESIDENT OF THE AIA

The Miami studio of global architecture and design firm Perkins+Will is pleased to announce that project designer Gia Zapattini has been elected as the 2019 Miami Chapter President of the American Institute of Architects (AIA).

Zapattini has been heavily involved in the Miami AIA Chapter since 2014, when she served a yearlong term as Chair of the Young Architects Forum and the Emerging Professionals. The AIA also recognized Zapattini as the Miami Associate of the Year in 2014.

Zapattini, passionate about helping recent graduates and aspiring architects navigate the professional realm of architecture, says mentorship will be a key area of focus during her term.

“It can be challenging to leave design school and not know the next step in your career,” she says. “My goal is to provide next-generation talent with the guidance and support they need to become a licensed, practicing architect.”

A graduate of the University of Kansas and Kansas State University, Zapattini began her career in New York at the Rockwell Group, and in 2013 became a project designer in the Miami studio of Perkins+Will. A Paraguay native who once also called Brazil and now the States home, Zapattini brings to the Miami practice a clear understanding of diverse cultures and communities.