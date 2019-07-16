Planting the seeds for hemp production to begin in Miami-Dade County

Commissioner Levine Cava’s legislation supporting Florida’s plan to promote the cultivation of industrial hemp and to start hemp production in Miami-Dade County to be discussed on Wednesday, July 17

The start of industrial hemp production in Miami-Dade County will be discussed during the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners Health Care and County Operations Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 17, at 9:30 a.m., in the Commission Chamber.

County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava sponsored legislation supporting Florida’s plan to promote the cultivation and production of industrial hemp. She wants to make sure Miami-Dade – a long-time leader in agricultural innovation – is ready to reap the full economic impacts of this new industry. The Commissioner represents District 8, which includes the Redland agricultural area.

The public is invited to attend to learn more and share their views about this important issue. The media is encouraged to cover the meeting.

WHO: County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, District 8, Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners Health Care and County Operations Committee

WHAT: Legislation supporting industrial hemp production in Miami-Dade County

WHEN: Wednesday, July 17, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners Chamber, 111 NW First Street, Miami FL 33128