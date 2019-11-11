Plaza Health Network Foundation to honor 8 exceptional women

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Plaza Health Network Foundation, the fundraising arm for South Florida’s largest award-winning network of skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, Plaza Health Network, will honor eight women professional leaders at the 10h annual Women of Distinction & Caring Luncheon on Nov. 15 at the Hilton Miami Downtown.

The Women of Distinction & Caring Luncheon honors and celebrates women in the community who have made significant differences in the lives of others locally and globally through their leadership, volunteerism, professional work and philanthropy. Chaired by Norma Jean Abraham, Ana VeigaMilton, nominating committee chair, and Joanna Barusch and Nancy Schwartz, silent auction co-chairs, as well as a committee of past honorees including: Trish Bell, Josefina Carbonell, Thelma Gibson, Marile Lopez, Melanie Cohen, Swanee DiMare, Linda Levy Goldberg, Pam Garrison, Barbara Black Goldfarb, Cindy Hutson, Bea Hines, Shelley Niceley Groff, Aida Levitan, Annie Neasman, Darlene Boytell Perez, Terri Shikany, Joy Spill, Victoria Villalba, and Rachel Sapoznik.

Plaza Health Network’s 2019 Women of Distinction & Caring Honorees are: Hon. Amy N. Dean; Lilliam Machado; Barbara Montford, MD; Margaret Pericak-Vance, PhD; Barbara Reese; Silvia Elena Rios; Michele Ryder, MSN, RN, MSHSA, and Patricia Whitely, PhD.

Proceeds from the luncheon benefit Plaza Health Network Foundation’s patient-focused innovative programs and services for seniors in our community that goes above and beyond the basics covered by Medicare, Medicaid and insurances. Foundation funding priorities include the Music & Memory program at Jackson Plaza, Ponce Plaza and University Plaza. The Music & Memory program is geared towards patients with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and utilizes a personal playlist of the patient’s favorite music to help trigger memories by tapping into the emotion that music can provoke.

In addition, proceeds are being used to fund a virtual family reunion program — a high tech, state-of-the-art communications system that allows patients to stay in touch with family and friends using real-time, virtual systems.

Also supported is the Jorge M. Perez Family Foundation’s Cultural Arts Program that brings classical and pop concerts to the patients.

This year’s event will begin with a champagne reception where guests can shop at on-site boutiques for items such as handbags, jewelry, candles, and more. As well, guests can place their bids in the silent auction for luxury items such as vacations, private tours, exquisite dining and other unique experiences, followed by the luncheon and program.



Plaza Health Network is the largest not-for-profit network of rehabilitation and skilled nursing facilities in South Florida. Beginning in 1954 as a 12-bed convalescent home for WWII veterans and elderly Jewish residents on Miami Beach, Plaza Health Network has evolved into a leading sub-acute care provider with over 700 beds in five centers across Miami-Dade County. Plaza Health Network provides subacute rehabilitation and restorative nursing care with a focus on getting patients back to an optimal level of health following surgery, an accident or serious illness.

