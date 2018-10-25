Plaza Health Network Hosts 9th Annual Women of Distinction & Caring Luncheon

Proceeds from the event help support programs and services for seniors and patients

Plaza Health Network Foundation, the fundraising arm of Plaza Health Network – South Florida’s largest award-winning network of skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers – will honor nine community leaders at the Ninth Annual Women of Distinction & Caring Luncheon on November 15 at the Hilton Miami Downtown. Tickets are available at WOD-2018.eventbrite.com.

The Women of Distinction & Caring Luncheon honors and celebrates women in our community who have made significant differences in the lives of others locally and globally through their leadership, volunteerism, professional work and philanthropy. This year’s event is chaired by Norma Jean Abraham and co-chaired by Josefina Carbonell, Thelma Gibson, and Linda Levy Goldberg.

Plaza Health Network’s 2018 Women of Distinction & Caring Honorees are:

Maria Alonso – President and CEO, United Way of Miami-Dade

Gabriela Rachadell de Delgado – Attorney, Philanthropist supporting Boys & Girls Club/Miami

Swanee DiMare – Philanthropist and Community Leader

Barbara Black Goldfarb – Past Chair of Greater Miami Jewish Federation; Chair of the 2018 Federation Mission to Israel; 2018 BESSIE Award Recipient

Cindy Hutson – Chef/Owner, Ortanique on the Mile and Zest Restaurants; Culinary Ambassador of Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health

Virginia Jacko – President and CEO, Lighthouse for the Blind

Laurie Jennings – WPLG Local 10 Anchor and Community Volunteer

Annie Neasman, RN, MS – President and CEO, Jessie Trice Community Health Centers; Former Deputy Secretary, Florida Department of Health

Darlene Boytell-Perez, ARPN – Healthcare Advocate and Philanthropist

Proceeds from the luncheon benefit Plaza Health Network Foundation’s patient-focused innovative programs for Plaza Health Network patients that go above and beyond the basics covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and other insurances.

Previous luncheons have supported The Music & Memory program. Geared towards patients with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, this program utilizes a personalized playlist of the patient’s favorite music to trigger memories by tapping into the emotion that personal music can evoke.

Luncheon proceeds have also funded The Virtual Family Reunion System, a high tech, state-of-the-art communication system that allows a patient to stay in touch with family and friends on a global level. To expand this program, this year’s proceeds will inaugurate the Adopt-A-Grandparent Virtually program wherein public and private school students, as well as area college students, will be able to connect with a senior patient to provide comfort and support.

Emceed by WPLG Local 10 anchor, Louis Aguirre, the 2018 luncheon will begin with a champagne reception. Guests can shop at on-site boutiques for items such as handbags, jewelry, candles, accessories and more! Kendra Scott Jewelry will display the Sunburst Society Wall of Treasures featuring 50 Golden boxes each filled with a piece of distinctive jewelry. Guests will also enjoy placing their bids in the dynamic silent auction filled with luxury items such as vacations, private tours, couturier clothing, special dining and other unique experiences.

To register and purchase tickets, click here.

For sponsorship opportunities or to make a donation in honor of one of our distinguished honorees if you are unable to attend, please contact Ilene Zweig, Plaza Health Network Foundation Executive Director at 305.297.6863 or izweig@plazahealthnetwork.org; or Kristyn Schwartz, Director of Development at 305.606.1920 or kschwartz@plazahealthnetwork.org.

For more information about the Plaza Health Network Foundation, visit www.phnfoundation.org.