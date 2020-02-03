Politic and religion collide in MSP’s play Church and State

Main Street Players will present the second show of the 2019-20 season, Church and State by Jason Odell Williams.

Church and State runs Feb. 7-Mar. 1, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., at the Main Street Playhouse, 6766 Main St. in Miami Lakes.

In the play: Three days before his bid for reelection, in the wake of a school shooting in his hometown of Raleigh, NC, a Republican U.S. senator makes an off-the-cuff comment to a blogger that gets leaked on “the Twitter,” calling into question the senator’s stance on guns and God.

As his devoutly Christian wife and liberal Jewish campaign manager try to contain the damage, this look at how religion influences politics and how politics has become a religion is simultaneously funny, heartbreaking, and uplifting.

The show is directed by Robert Coppel, and the production manager is Dennis Lyzniak. The cast is as follows: Anthony Linzalone: Sen. Charles Whitmore; Christy Antonio: Sara Whitmore; Melissa Bibliowicz: Alex Klein, and David Brzostowicki: Tom/Marshall/Security Guard/News Anchor.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for students, seniors, (65-plus) and military personnel.

Theatre League/Industry $20 with ID at the door only. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.mainstreetplayers.com, or at the door 60 minutes prior to showtime.

For more information call 305-558-3737.