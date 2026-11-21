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Five years have passed since the New York City bakery first tested the market in Miami.

In 2021, Levain came to Miami to test the market.

There was no storefront, and there were no lines stretching out the door. Miamians from Wynwood to South Beach could order Levain’s famously oversized cookies for three days. But just as quickly as the cookies finished baking, Levain was gone.

About five years later, it is returning. And this time, it is here to stay.

Now, Levain is back with a permanent storefront at 2979 McFarlane Rd. in Coconut Grove. However, the arrival of a cookie shop reveals a larger story about Miami. Miami has a plethora of bakeries and restaurants, and Levain is only one of countless businesses to open here in recent years.

What changed wasn’t the cookie; it was Miami.

For much of its modern history, Miami was a city people came to visit and enjoy its beaches. Its identity was tied to Cuban food, warm winters and its status as the Gateway to the Americas. New York, meanwhile, was home to iconic restaurants, stores and cultural institutions.

Levain itself is a New York institution. The bakery grew from a neighborhood bread shop into a beloved destination, with its chocolate chip walnut cookie a must-try. Today, Levain has expanded to cities such as Boston; Chicago; Los Angeles; Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. Miami is next.

Miami does not need a New York bakery to validate its elevated status. Quite the opposite. Levain’s decision to establish a permanent presence here is one small example of a much larger shift in how businesses perceive Miami.

A temporary pop-up sees whether a market is interested. A permanent storefront bets that the market will remain.

Miami today is a very different market from the Miami that Levain tested in 2021.

Since Levain’s initial pop-up in 2021, the financial and demographic makeup of Miami has changed dramatically. The median price for a single-family home has surged from around $470,000 in 2021 to between $650,000 and $700,000 by 2026.

Salaries have also climbed alongside the booming local economy. Miami-Dade County recently saw some of the highest wage increases in the nation, recording a 4.5 percent to 4.7 percent year-over-year rise in compensation costs.

A significant driver of this economic shift is out-of-state migration, particularly from the Northeast. Over 4,300 people moved directly from

New York to Miami-Dade County in a single filing year, contributing to the more than 61,000 New Yorkers who have swapped their driver’s licenses for Florida ones.

They brought more than their luggage. They brought spending power, businesses and, perhaps most importantly, demand for the institutions they once frequented back home.

That demand is visible beyond Levain. New York institutions have followed their clientele south. Carbone, the Greenwich Village Italian restaurant known for its notoriously difficult reservations, opened in South Beach in 2021. Rao’s, whose original East Harlem dining room has been a New York fixture for more than a century, followed with a Miami Beach location in 2023. What were once distinctly New York experiences can be found in Miami.

Miami is no longer a city that companies solely visit to capitalize on a fleeting moment. Increasingly, it is somewhere they want to stay.

Growth can be both a compliment and a challenge. Every new arrival tells us that more people see value in being here. But Miami’s success should not be measured by its ability to become another New York. The city already possesses what no transplant can bring: its own history, food, architecture, languages and culture.

Five years ago, Levain came to Miami to test the market. Now, it’s putting down roots.

A cookie shop may seem like a small measure of a city’s transformation, but sometimes the clearest signs of how far a city has come are hiding in plain sight, or, in this case, in the form of chocolate.

Shelly Gottlieb was born and raised in Miami and is pursuing a Master of Public Administration at the University of Pennsylvania.

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