PortMiami continues its business operations under CDC guidelines

PortMiami’s administration is operating under CDC guidelines for preventative measures against COVID-19, including Port Operations, the Business Permits section, the Port ID section, Procurement, Customer Service, and the Safety and Security section. Port employees who can work remotely are already working from home.

The safety and health of port workers are a top priority. Daily sanitation activities continue throughout port facilities with sanitizing protocols in place. Resources such as gloves, masks and hand sanitizers are available for workers to perform their duties.

On the cargo side, PortMiami’s three terminal yards continue operations. Port users are encouraged to contact the cargo terminals directly to confirm hours of operations.

Seaboard Marine – open for business – 305-863-4444;

South Florida Container Terminal – hours of operation vary – 305-347-3800, and

Port of Miami Terminal Operating Company – hours of operation vary – 305-533-8100.

The Miami Tunnel remains open daily from 4a.m. to 7p.m., call 305-929-0560.

On the cruise side, effective Friday, Mar. 13, the cruise lines voluntarily ceased sailings for at least 30 days. Miami-Dade County has been waiving all lay berth fees for home-ported vessels that request to berth alongside the port during the 30 days.

Working with its cruise partners PortMiami stands ready to provide any additional assistance. However, there are no passenger embarkations at this time, crew members continue to be sent home pursuant to established protocols by the cruise lines and CBP.

As this global health crisis continues to change rapidly, PortMiami’s top priority remains the health, safety, and financial well-being of its workforce, its users, and the community.

The PortMiami team continues to work closely with its cruise and cargo partners as well as the United States Coast Guard’s 7th District (USCG), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Florida Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to safeguard port users and the Miami-Dade community against the spread of any communicable diseases, including COVID-19.

USCG in conjunction with the CDC has established protocols for the detection of the virus and will review them on a case-by-case basis. The USCG Captain of the Port evaluates each case with the CDC, and in partnership with CBP, will take the appropriate action as needed. PortMiami will continue to comply with any additional measures required.

For the latest information about PortMiami, visit www.portmiami.biz.