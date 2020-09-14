PortMiami moving forward with major expansion projects

Miami-Dade County officials recently authorized the issuance of $335 million to PortMiami under the Capital Asset Acquisition Special Obligation Bonds “2020 Authorization” for revenue generating capital projects with Carnival Corporation, Disney Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (Bahamas), Terminal Link Miami, and Virgin Cruise Intermediate Limited, as well as other infrastructure projects allowing the port to continue expanding business opportunities.

“We support PortMiami’s cruise and cargo partners,” said Miami-Dade County Commission vice chair Rebeca Sosa, who serves as chair of the Tourism and the Ports Committee.

“These bonds will provide for continued development at PortMiami, one of Miami-Dade County’s leading economic engines. This represents more jobs, more growth and more opportunities for our community. We are very grateful for our partners.”