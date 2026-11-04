PortMiami rolls out traffic management initiatives to streamline port access

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PortMiami is rolling out traffic management initiatives to streamline port access ahead of its 2026-27 cruise season. The high season includes 81 days when seven to 10 ships will call on PortMiami.

The new and continued traffic management initiatives include:

• Producing PortMiami videos titled Arrive at Your Embarkation Time and Choosing the Right Entrance to be posted and shared on the seaport’s, partners’ and stakeholders’ social media platforms.

• In collaboration with the PortMiami Tunnel, cruise lines, taxicabs, rideshare companies, passenger motor carriers, and other stakeholders, PortMiami will remind passengers to arrive only at their scheduled embarkation time and disseminate directional messaging to cruise passengers to better inform them of the most direct routes to their respective cruise terminals:

** Passengers accessing Cruise Terminals AA, A, B, C or D should enter through the PortMiami Tunnel.

** Passengers accessing Cruise Terminals E, F, G, J or V should enter through the PortMiami Bridge.

** Taxicabs accessing the staging area across from Cruise Terminal C should enter through the PortMiami Tunnel and park in Lot 1.

** Taxicabs accessing the staging area across from Cruise Terminal E should enter through the PortMiami Bridge and park in Lot 2.

** Rideshare companies and passenger motor carriers accessing their staging areas should enter through the PortMiami Tunnel.

• Continue working with Miami-Dade Innovation Authority Public Innovation Challenge pilot project winner GridMatrix, which will track traffic congestion using AI-powered computer vision technology. This will allow the port to predict bottlenecks and implement data-driven solutions.

• Deploying public safety and law enforcement personnel, including PortMiami, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and City of Miami Police Department, to assist with traffic management at Biscayne Boulevard and in surrounding areas of downtown Miami on select dates.

• In partnership with Carnival Cruise Line, PortMiami will engage in a pilot program to provide complimentary airport shuttle transfers to Miami International Airport for Carnival Celebration passengers on select dates. The pilot program begins in October.

• Continuing proven traffic congestion mitigation programs such as Royal Caribbean Group’s Complimentary Airport Shuttle Program for the Icon of the Seas passengers on select dates.

• Continuing to use cargo roadways as alternative management of traffic (MOT) on port to alleviate congestion in Downtown Miami and the surrounding highways, including I-395.

• Continuing communication and coordination between PortMiami and Downtown Miami stakeholders including the Florida Department of Transportation, City of Miami and Kaseya Center, among other organizations.

“Our traffic management initiatives reflect the county’s commitment to smarter mobility and the responsible use of innovation to keep people and goods moving safely,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I also want to congratulate director Jonathan Daniels on spearheading this crucial initiative during his first eight weeks on the job together with Deputy Mayor Roy Coley and Chief of Public Safety Arnold Palmer.”

“PortMiami is one of our greatest economic engines and ensuring its smooth and efficient operation is essential for residents, visitors and businesses alike,” said Danielle Cohen Higgins, Miami-Dade County District 8 Commissioner and chair of the Aviation and Seaport Committee. “This initiative shows the importance of listening to our partners, residents who live near the seaport and county and municipal leaders, and making the necessary changes to continue thriving.”

The traffic management initiatives are a result of PortMiami’s collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Florida Department of Transportation, PortMiami Tunnel, Miami-Dade County Office of the Mayor, Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, City of Miami, City of Miami Beach, Biscayne Bay Pilots Association, Carnival Corporation, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Group, Virgin Voyages, Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Palm, Hibiscus and Star Islands Home Association, taxicabs, rideshare companies and passenger motor carriers, among other organizations.

“As the world’s busiest cruise port, we recognize the responsibility that comes with welcoming millions of guests each year. These improvements help us reduce congestion, enhance safety and strengthen the overall journey from curb to cruise,” said Jonathan Daniels, PortMiami director and CEO. “We’re committed to forward thinking solutions that keep PortMiami moving and ready for the future.”

The 2026-27 PortMiami cruise schedule features vessels from Explora Journeys Explora III and Scenic Eclipse in October 2026; Silversea Silver Shadow, The Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection Ilma, and Emerald Cruises Emerald Sakara in November 2026; Silversea Silver Ray, Azamara Cruises Quest, Four Seasons Yachts Four Seasons I and Silversea Silver Dawn in December 2026; Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber and Silversea Silver Nova in January 2027; Silversea Silver Spirit and Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Firenze in February 2027; Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Aura in June 2027; and Royal Caribbean Hero of the Seas in August 2027.

About PortMiami

PortMiami, recognized as the “Cruise Capital of the World,” welcomed its 10 millionth cruise passenger on Sept. 14 It also is recognized as “Cargo Gateway of the Americas.” The port is among Miami-Dade County’s largest economic engines contributing $61 billion annually to the local economy and supporting more than 340,000 jobs.

For more information, visit www.portmiami.biz.

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