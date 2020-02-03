Pre-Super Bowl events benefit local charities

Last week placed the South Florida region in the international spotlight with the Super Bowl bringing great exposure for Miami and neighboring communities.

In addition to economic benefits for the “big game” — as many local residents call it — there are supporting efforts of companies giving back through volunteerism. One of the leading examples in Florida initiatives is how the First Horizon Bank team made a difference on several charitable activities.

Partnering with the Super Service Challenge, First Horizon helped to restore neighborhoods in this region. On Friday, one of the bank’s market presidents, Josh Folds, rallied employees to assist with the renovation of three homes in collaboration with Rebuilding Together.

“The Super Bowl benefits our residents when corporations step up and take time to engage with residents who may be facing difficulties,” Folds explained. “Our employees are excited about lending a hand and they personally are able to grow with work-life balance.”

Additional collaborative efforts by the First Horizon Bank Foundation included Saturday’s Super Bowl Breakfast which honored Eli Manning with the annual Bart Starr Award for leadership and volunteerism. His brother, Peyton, who captured the award in 2015, was on hand to mark the first time that two brothers will receive the prestigious award.

Almost 3,000 charities have received direct donations of more than $30 million since 2011 from the Challenge organization. Efforts nationally are led by advocate and quarterback Drew Brees, who encourages non-profits to collaborate in renovating local neighborhoods, along with helping to overcome societal challenges.

“These events are one way for our First Horizon team members to embrace the values of our longstanding tradition of giving back,” said regional president Jeff Jackson. “It is gratifying to provide assistance to underserved neighborhoods with Friday’s build day and make a difference during Super Bowl activities.

“During the week prior to the big game, our employees appreciate the opportunity of contributing to community development in the neighborhoods we serve,” Jackson added. “In addition to benefiting local residents, the experiences are a win-win for everyone involved.”

