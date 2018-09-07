Predicting a Winner – Super Bowl 2020

Miami Dolphins Win Super Bowl LIV!

Now that is an attention-grabbing headline if I ever read one. Imagine watching our very own team win the big game in their own stadium. That would be a first in NFL history!

It could happen though because the Super Bowl is coming home. Winning the 2020 bid solidified Miami’s place in Super Bowl history, with our city hosting a record 11 games. We must be doing something right! However, the ante has been raised since the last time we hosted the game in 2010. Not only has the game changed but our city has as well.

In the past, you would tell someone you were from Miami and you could almost literally see images of white sand beaches and all-night parties appear in a thought bubble above their head. Miami equaled South Beach. Today, the “wild teenager from the South” has grown up. Over the past decade, we have seen our city transform into a sophisticated mecca for business, technology, art and naturally, hospitality. Miami-Dade, Broward and the Palm Beaches offer experiences rich in culture and diversity and we intend to showcase our best assets on a global stage. Although, make no mistake about it, we still have the beautiful beaches and you know…we will always throw an epic party!

Super Bowl LIV will bring more than half a billion dollars in new revenue to South Florida. The NFL’s Business Connect™ program means hundreds of local, small and minority-owned businesses will be given the opportunity to secure contracts for services around the game. A group of over 10,000 passionate volunteers from around the world will descend on Miami to ensure visitors have an unforgettable experience and our communities will be enriched by dozens of reinvestment programs that will continue to bear fruit long after the final whistle has blown.

For those of you thinking “go back to the part about the party” don’t worry, we have got you covered. An incredible interactive Super Bowl Live experience will be going up in downtown the week of the game and it will be free to the public. There, you will be able to see live performances by some of your favorite artists, capture a “selfie” with football legends and take a walk-through history as the NFL celebrates its 100th season! Trust me, you will have to see it to believe it.

So, while we will have to wait and see if we will be wearing orange and teal on game day, I would bet on South Florida winning in a big way.

In this column, we’ll continue to share major announcements, community and partnership profiles and all the ways you can “get in the game” and be a part of Super Bowl LIV. In the meantime, for more information visit www.miamisb2020.com.

Rodney Barreto is chairman of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. He has been actively involved in South Florida Super Bowl initiatives since 1989, including as chair of the 2007 and 2010 Host Committees.