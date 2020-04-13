Presidente Supermarkets delivers meals to Jackson Health Heroes

Miami-based Presidente Supermarkets will deliver fresh meals to 139 healthcare heroes working at UHealth Jackson Urgent Care Centers and Clinics in Greater Miami as a show of gratitude for their selfless service during this difficult and unprecedented time.

On Monday alone, Presidente distributed more than 61 meals at three Urgent Care facilities. On Tuesday and Wednesday, more than 78 health care heroes at six centers will receive the food.

“The family at Presidente Supermarkets wants to put the spotlight on the priceless and immeasurable work of our healthcare heroes,” says Leticia Rodriguez, President of Presidente Supermarkets. “Their selfless work and dedication are an inspiration to our family and customers, and they deserve every effort to support them in this crisis.”

Family-owned and operated Presidente Supermarkets has donated goods and supplies to the community for years as part of its campaign to support those who are always at the ready to lend a hand at times of greatest need. The food distribution to our Health Heroes was organized by Presidente Supermarkets owner Omar Rodriguez and his daughter and part-owner of several stores, Leticia Rodriguez.