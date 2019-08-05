Prior to a storm, protect your financial interests

Capital Bank market president Jeff Jackson encourages Florida residents to take hurricane financial preparedness steps prior to the threat of a natural disaster. He emphasizes that by securing important documents in more than one place may ensure prompt relief after a storm.

“Although South Florida has dodged another hurricane, it is important not to lose sight of creating or revisiting a pre-storm financial preparedness plan for your home and workplace,” Jackson said. “By having a formalized plan, including procedures to take after a hurricane, your family and your business associates will be in the best position possible.”

According to Jackson, there are nine financial preparedness steps everyone should consider:

• Sharing copies of homeowner insurance and automobile policy information with family members who reside in other regions outside the projected storm path so they may also be a resource.

• Establish a small amount of cash in a secured location at your home in case the storm results in power outages.

• Make sure you have backed up all data on servers and personal computers. Prior to Aug. 1, consider a remote backup site or storage on the cloud.

• Maintain copies of medical information, health insurance and financial documents on a USB drive or computer disk so you may take with you in case of evacuation.

8 Double check the functionality of the uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

• Arrange for a fully-charged camera to be available in preparation of documenting all storm damages towards a quick file process.

• Be prepared to apply for potential Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance by having your tax statements from the previous year. The FEMA telephone number is 1-800-621-3362 and the website is www.fema.gov

• Download the FEMA App, which is available for Apple and Android mobile devices. If you have an Apple device, text APPLE to 43362 (4FEMA) or for an Android device, text ANDROID to 43362.

When a storm is approaching, remember to turn off and unplug computer server monitors along with all personal computers.

Jeff Jackson is based in Capital Bank’s Coral Gables office at 121 Alhambra Plaza and may be reached at 786-362-7681.