Providing South Florida’s Children with the Best Protection Possible

School-age children, from preschoolers to college students, need vaccines. Making sure that your children receive all their vaccinations on time is one of the most important things you can do as a parent to ensure your children’s long-term health as well as the health of friends, classmates, and others in your community.

Getting every recommended dose of each vaccine provides children with the best protection possible. Keep in mind that there are many opportunities to catch-up on vaccines for your preteen or teen. Preteens and teens typically see their doctors or other health care professionals for physicals before participation in sports, camping events, travel, and applying to college.

Immunization is one of modern medicine’s most significant public health achievements. Vaccines have eradicated smallpox, stopped wild poliovirus, measles, and rubella from being able to spread widely in the United States, and significantly reduced the number of cases of other diseases. Despite these efforts, tens of thousands of people in the United States still die from vaccine-preventable diseases every year.

