Record cargo activity reported at PortMiami during October

PortMiami, a major economic engine for Miami-Dade County, processed 107,088 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in October, an increase of 1.5 percent compared to 105,573 TEUs in 2019. It marks the busiest month in cargo activity in the history of the port.

“I am proud that despite the worldwide pandemic, PortMiami set a record for the strongest month ever in cargo activity,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Miami-Dade County is a major global hub for trade and commerce, and it continues to create jobs and expand opportunities across our community. As we look to rebuild a stronger, more resilient economy, the seaport is critical to our long-term sustainable growth and prosperity.”

Rebeca Sosa, Tourism and Ports Committee chair, said, “PortMiami continues to make its impact on South Florida’s economy despite the worldwide challenges that we are all experiencing. Such performance is a reflection of the resilience of our community and the role played by PortMiami.”

The PortMiami team attributes the strong cargo performance to a solid balance of global trade and more than $1 billion of completed capital infrastructure improvements that offer shippers a gateway equipped to handle big ships requiring 39-foot draft or deeper. To date, the port has welcomed more than 400 post-Panamax vessels that have called due to the completion of the Deep Dredge project and the acquisition of new Super post-Panamax cranes.

PortMiami is known as the Cruise Capital of the World and one of America’s fastest-growing cargo gateways. The port is a major economic engine supporting more than 334,500 jobs and $43 billion to Florida’s economy.

