Reflecting on Shared Pain in Tough Times Connects Business With Customers

We are living in unprecedented times for businesses. The Coronavirus pandemic has caused businesses in South Florida to shut down, some temporarily and others possibly forever. This is not an isolated crisis – everyone is experiencing it together. It doesn’t just apply to one business, or one type of business. It applies to every single business.

Every business should have a communications plan right now. Here are four tips for communicating to the public during the Coronavirus crisis.

COMMUNICATE: Don’t shut down, or disappear, even if your business has had to close its doors during the pandemic for safety reasons. Keep communicating with your costumers. Remind them of you. At some point, you will open back up, and you will need them to remember that you exist. BE HONEST: This is good advice at any point in time, but especially important during a crisis, such as this one. People can smell honesty, and honesty builds trust. This is what you want your customers to feel for you. Be honest about whatever changes you are making in your business to adapt, and what additional steps you are taking to ensure safety for your staff and customers. BE EMPATHETIC: Let your customers know you TOO are hurting because of the pandemic. You are also worried about your health and that of your family and friends. BE HELPFUL: This is the time when people want to see companies give back to the community. There are a lot of opportunities now to give back and be useful. Be part of that, step in, even if you have never done so. This is a great way to stay engaged and gain some good will in the community and after all, the same people you are helping today can be your customers tomorrow.

These are only some of the tips I give my clients about how they should communicate with the public in these unprecedented times.

