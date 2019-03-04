Regatta Harbour completes first phase with significant marina

The TREO Group — a privately-held, Miami-based real estate investment firm —has announced that it has completed the first phase of Regatta Harbour, the mixed-use project to transform Coconut Grove’s waterfront into a never-before-seen lifestyle destination.

This achievement within the multi-phase development is marked by the debut of the new Regatta Harbour Marina, following a $5.5 million overhaul of the former Grove Key Marina site.

A major component to Regatta Harbour’s spanning 9.5 acres, the previous marina was demolished and replaced with a state-of-the-art design that incorporates the latest boating technology within all facets. This includes coveted, new dry storage racks with space for more than 400 vessels, which is fully occupied with a waiting list. An application-based scheduling system allows boaters to arrive and board easily.

The marina was strategically reconfigured to the north of the property, perpendicular to the waterfront, accommodating space for additional vessels, increasing its overall capacity and access to Biscayne Bay.

Three, newly built launch points and boat lifts provide a harmonious and fluid transition for boaters wanting to enjoy the scenic waters. Two floating docks are used for launching and one for daily docking, with 700 linear feet of transient floating dockage and three finger piers. A new fueling station is being upgraded for optimum use.

“The completion of Regatta Harbour’s initial phase signifies a milestone for not only for the project, but the Coconut Grove neighborhood, which hasn’t seen major changes to its waterfront in decades and is long-known for its active boating community,” said Otto Boudet-Murias, principal of The TREO Group. “We are honored to contribute to the area’s nautical landscape and look forward to continuing the development’s momentum as we create a true coastal destination for all to enjoy.”

Currently under construction, Regatta Harbour closed a $33 million construction loan in September. Upon completion, the Arquitectonica-designed project will boast more than 100,000 square feet of specialty retail and high-profile, chef-driven restaurants, set against the picturesque backdrop of the bay and lush foliage synonymous with Coconut Grove.

Brands to be introduced include Afishonado, the latest boat-to-table dining concept by Bravo “Top Chef’ winner Jeremy Ford. Set to open in 2020 within a 7,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor space, Afishonado is a result of The TREO Group’s partnership with Grove Bay Hospitality Group.

As an ode to old Coconut Grove, Regatta Harbour will preserve and renovate historic airplane hangars utilized in the early 1900s as the first continental Naval air station, and later by Pan Am Airways, to create approximately 40,000 square feet of space ideal for a gourmet food hall, specialty market, fitness or entertainment concept. The project also will introduce more than 13,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space and on-site parking, including 253 garage spaces and 300-car surface parking.

Creating a critical community link, Regatta Harbour is an integral component to Coconut Grove’s revitalization currently underway. The destination is just steps from luxury living and complementary, new residential and commercial projects.

The property neighbors the OMA-designed Park Grove and legendary CocoWalk, which is in the process of a complete overhaul to offer yet another central location with offices, dining and retail. Regatta Harbour is in proximity to Miami City Hall, Dinner Key Marina, Peacock Park, Kennedy Park, Fresh Market, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel & Residences, Grove at Grand Bay Luxury Residences and Mr. C’s Hotel.

Further highlighting Regatta Harbour’s central location will be its seamless connection with Regatta Park, affording patrons an active lifestyle and a rich menu of dining options, year-round events, and community programming. Located at 3385 Pan American Drive, Regatta Harbour is scheduled for completion in 2020, with the next phase of delivery on the development’s retail offerings projected for summer 2019.

Lyle Stern and Sara Wolfe of Koniver Stern Group oversee leasing of the commercial space. For more information visit, www.regattaharbour.com.