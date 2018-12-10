Related Urban donates thousands of turkeys in time for Thanksgiving

RUDG (Related Urban), the affordable housing arm of development powerhouse The Related Group, donated more than 2,600 turkeys across 18 Miami-Dade affordable housing developments this week.

The three-day event — the seventh annual turkey drive hosted by the RUDG — benefitted elderly and family public housing residents of local communities including Liberty Square, South Miami Plaza, Joe Moretti Phase 1, Dante Fascell Three Round Towers, Jack Orr Plaza and Stirrup Plaza, among others. The firm also partnered with several senior meals programs to host catered Thanksgiving celebration luncheons across various properties.

“Our commitment to improving the quality of life of our residents does not end when they move into one of our units,” said Albert Milo Jr., president and principal of RUDG. “It’s great to lend a helping hand and we hope these turkeys and Thanksgiving events help brighten the upcoming holiday season for our residents.”

In a letter thanking Related Urban leadership for their gift, Jose and Irma Rebull, residents of Three Round Towers, said, “You always listen and resolve our complaints. The least we can do is to thank you for the attention you always give us and the quality of life you bring for us all. Thank you so much for being aware of us!”

In attendance at the various dropoffs were Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; Related chair and CEO Jorge M. Pérez; Related vice president Jon Paul Pérez, and RUDG president and principal Albert Milo Jr., along with all Related Urban staff.