Rep. Donna Shalala Highlights Accomplishments in First 100 Days of 116th Congress

Today, Rep. Donna Shalala (FL-27) shared her accomplishments on behalf of students, workers and families in Florida’s 27th District during her first 100 days. Since the start of the 116th Congress, Rep. Shalala has advanced legislation that will bar the sale of military and defense materials like rubber bullets and tear gas to the security forces of Venezuela, protect and strengthen the Affordable Care Act, and mandate universal background checks for every gun sale.

Below is a statement from Rep. Shalala on her first 100 days in office:

“Today marks my 100th day in Congress, and I’d like to take a moment to share what we’ve accomplished. I promised to hit the ground running and fight for the issues that matter to our community. I have kept that promise.

In our first 100 days, we have passed legislation to mandate universal background checks for every gun sale. To defend voting rights, and for women to earn equal pay for equal work. We have also passed major legislation to strengthen protections for survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse.

I have already held three town halls and look forward to hosting three more in April and May. Listening to my constituents is my top priority.

One of my proudest achievements so far has been the unanimous passage of my first bill, the bipartisan Venezuela Arms Restriction Act. This legislation would bar the sale of military and defense materials like rubber bullets and tear gas to the security forces of Venezuela.

After visiting the Colombia-Venezuela border in February and seeing the impact of Maduro regime, I continue to stand with the people of Venezuela who demand democracy in their country.

It’s been an eventful 100 days in Congress. As I look ahead, I am excited to continue working for our South Florida community.

As Secretary of Health and Human Services, I fought to expand access to healthcare, and I will continue that fight as the Administration continues to undermine the Affordable Care Act.

Protecting the ACA and its protections for pre-existing conditions has our full attention. Nearly 100,000 people in our District receive coverage through the ACA, and they are always in my thoughts as I work to improve healthcare in the United States.

As I enter my 101st day as your U.S. Congresswoman, I am prioritizing Temporary Protected Status to Venezuelans and extending TPS to Haitians, Nicaraguans, and other groups designated for TPS. I will also be advocating for DREAMers across the country. And above all, we must address the biggest challenge to our community: climate change.

Thank you for being part of my first 100 days. The best is yet to come.”