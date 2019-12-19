Rep. Shalala Statement on the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court Ruling in Texas v. United States

Today, Congresswoman Donna Shalala (FL-27) released the following statement after the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling declaring the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) individual mandate unconstitutional:

“I am deeply disappointed with the ruling handed down by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. More than 100,000 people in my district, alone, rely on this law for access to quality, affordable health insurance. From the moment the Affordable Care Act was passed into law, the Republican party has led a continuous assault on its lifesaving provisions that impact millions of Americans.

“Those with preexisting conditions, whether they get their health insurance through the marketplaces or from their employers, are especially at risk. We must keep fighting to protect the ACA for our fellow citizens whose health care and lives depend on it.”