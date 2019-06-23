Republican Women host rally for Americans opposing socialism in 2020 presidential campaign

Federated of Republican Women of North Dade (FRWND) has organized is a rally to take place at the site of the Democratic National Committee debates, June 26-27, in downtown Miami.

More than 20 candidates are set to take the stage at this, the first major campaign debate of the season, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts, (1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132).

The rally will take place at a pre-determined short distance from the building. Participants may contact organizers in advance by calling FRWND at 786-265-9990. Or by sending an email to Chapter President Maricel Cobitz at maricel.frwnd@gmail.com.

As a political organization, FRWND facilitates cooperation among Republican Women’s Clubs in the State of Florida, while focusing on informing the electorate through education and activities, supporting campaigns, and sharing information about elections with the public.

The organization is billing the event as a “Rally for Americans Opposing the Wave of Socialism in the 2020 Presidential Campaign.” It will include members of the FRWND, prominent local Republican leaders such as former Mayor of Hialeah Julio Martinez, and members of the general public who support the Republican Party.

“We wish to use this rally as an opportunity to underscore our strong and positive position that the Republican Party opposes the view held by most if not all candidates in the Democratic debate — that socialism is somehow acceptable in the American political arena,” said Cobitz.

“The Federated Republican Women and their supporters stand for freedom of Democracy, we stand for capitalism, jobs, the pursuit of happiness, and most importantly, our first amendment rights to free speech. We are excited about this opportunity to share our message with the people of Miami that we offer a strong and proud alternative to any form of Socialism – it’s called Democracy!”

For start times and gathering-point information, visit www.frwnd.org. or call 786-265-9990. For general information, send an email to Chapter President Maricel Cobitz at maricel.frwnd@gmail.com.