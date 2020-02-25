Residences by Armani/Casa pays off its $315M construction loan

Developers The Related Group and Dezer Development recently announced the payoff of a $315 million construction loan to Wells Fargo for Residences by Armani/Casa.

The 308-unit tower, located on the sands of Sunny Isles Beach, celebrates the legendary vision of interior design firm Armani/Casa, led by the famed Giorgio Armani; architecture firm Pelli Clarke Pelli, founded by the late César Pelli, and Swiss landscape architecture firm Enzo Enea.

This milestone comes weeks after the tower received its temporary certificate of occupancy (TCO), signaling imminent move-ins for buyers. With $800 million in contracts expected to close quickly, the building is well on its way to a planned $1 billion sellout.

“Paying off this loan so quickly is testament to the caliber of industry leaders this tower unites, from my partner on the project, Related, to the design icons who curated every inch of the building,” said Gil Dezer, president of Dezer Development.

“Since TCO, we’ve seen multiple closings per day and could not be prouder to deliver a tower that exceeds all expectations,” he added.

“This building is a love letter to South Florida from Giorgio Armani and Cesar Pelli, and now stands as a landmark for design as striking as it is thoughtful,” said Jon Paul Perez, executive vice president at The Related Group. “Alongside Dezer, we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this tower to life, and it’s clear our excitement is mirrored by those who will call it home.”

The residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows framing the Atlantic Ocean, expansive terraces with glass railings and summer kitchens and kitchens with premium Armani Dada-designed cabinetry and Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. The master suites feature Armani Dada designed midnight bar with marble countertop and sink, and in the master bath Armani Roca design sink, tub and plumbing fixtures.

The common spaces are a representation of sophisticated living, through the lens of Giorgio Armani, with over 35,000 square feet of amenities across two floors, all exquisitely designed and furnished by Armani/Casa.

This is apparent upon arrival to the lobby level, which features a residents-only version Armani/Privé, the famed lounge club with flags in Milan and Dubai. Rich textiles, a palette of softly dramatic tones, and sensual textures creates an atmosphere of refined elegance that continues through the rest of the spaces including the private bar and restaurant adjacent to Armani/Privé, club-inspired game room with billiards, state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga and Pilates, two-story revitalization spa with indoor and outdoor treatment rooms, dedicated children’s room, old Hollywood-inspired movie theatre, private cigar room and temperature-controlled wine cellar.

Outdoors, a landscaped terrace serves as the property’s backyard with benefits like an infinity-edge heated pool and hot tub, private oceanfront restaurant and bar offering in-residence deliveries and oceanfront cabanas set within 300-feet of private beachfront.

Residences are available for immediate occupancy, ranging from 1,800 to 6,000 square feet. From $2.9 million to $17 million.

This is inclusive of the crown jewel listings, a 5,968-square-foot north-facing penthouse and 5,375-square-foot south-facing penthouse priced at $17 million and $14 million, respectively. Both feature five-bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and rooftop terrace space with a private pool.

For more information, call 786-629-1660 or visit rbacmiami.com.