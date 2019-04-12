Residents travel the world via virtual reality

Residents got a chance to visit any destination in the world without leaving their seat during a virtual reality demonstration on April 9 at the Stephen P. Clark Center in downtown Miami.

The Office of Community Advocacy partnered with the nonprofit Equality Lab to let people experience the joy of visiting their native country or favorite “bucket list” destination through immersive 360 degree technology.

Equality Lab utilizes virtual reality to engage with seniors and at-risk youth through partnerships with various community organizations and police departments. Equality Lab’s primary supporter and funder is the Roddenberry Foundation, created by the son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry to build on his father’s legacy by supporting tech-driven projects that promote a positive vision of the future.

For more information, contact Office of Community Advocacy Press Officer and Community Liaison Griselle Marino at 305-375-1585. The Office of Community Advocacy is charged with making Miami-Dade County “One Community” that embraces its diverse and unique population.