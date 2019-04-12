Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Office: 305-669-7355
Leagal Notices: 305-284-7376
Advertising: 305-661-9200

Residents travel the world via virtual reality

By: Miami-Dade County News Releases |April 12, 2019

At left, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Bill Talbert tries out the virtual reality experience. At right, Dr. Alexandra Ivanovitch, founding director of Equality Lab, demonstrates how to use the virtual reality headset.

Residents got a chance to visit any destination in the world without leaving their seat during a virtual reality demonstration on April 9 at the Stephen P. Clark Center in downtown Miami.

The Office of Community Advocacy partnered with the nonprofit Equality Lab to let people experience the joy of visiting their native country or favorite “bucket list” destination through immersive 360 degree technology.

Equality Lab utilizes virtual reality to engage with seniors and at-risk youth through partnerships with various community organizations and police departments. Equality Lab’s primary supporter and funder is the Roddenberry Foundation, created by the son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry to build on his father’s legacy by supporting tech-driven projects that promote a positive vision of the future.

For more information, contact Office of Community Advocacy Press Officer and Community Liaison Griselle Marino at 305-375-1585. The Office of Community Advocacy is charged with making Miami-Dade County “One Community” that embraces its diverse and unique population.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment on "Residents travel the world via virtual reality"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*