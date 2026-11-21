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Somewhere in South Florida today, a person is clocking in for the first job they were told they would never get. A parent is bringing home groceries they could not afford last week. Someone who felt invisible is being seen, trained and believed in. These moments happen every day inside our local nonprofits, and most of us never witness them.

Revolve Group, a full-service marketing and communications agency based in Coconut Grove, launched Worth Knowing, an ongoing initiative that offers pro bono photography, digital content and marketing support to help the community see the people and purpose behind that work.

During its first year, Worth Knowing will spotlight 12 nonprofits, about one each month, through professional photography, social media storytelling and dedicated features on the agency’s website. Every organization carries its own story, its own community and its own reason for showing up day after day. Worth Knowing exists to make sure those stories are told.

The idea was born during a Revolve Group team visit to the Museum of Miami, where the team walked away moved by how much good happens far from public view, and how rarely it gets the recognition it deserves.

“Many nonprofits are well-known, but people don’t always see the full scope of their impact. That’s where Worth Knowing can help,” said Silvana Massolo, co-founder and CMO of Revolve Group. “These organizations have been doing extraordinary work for decades, often in ways that happen behind the scenes. Most of them have a room that will forever change you.”

Goodwill South Florida: So much more than a store

Goodwill South Florida is the program’s first featured organization. Most of us know Goodwill as the place we drop off a bag of clothes or find an unexpected treasure on the racks. What we don’t always see is where that bag goes next, and who it helps.

Behind the storefronts, Goodwill South Florida runs apparel manufacturing operations and job training programs that give people the skills, confidence and paycheck to build a life on their own terms. For many, it is the first place that saw their potential before they could see it themselves. Every donation and every purchase becomes part of that story.

“Most people know Goodwill for our stores. We have an extraordinary story to share about the people and work behind our mission,” said Joe Hornstein, vice president of Philanthropy at Goodwill South Florida. “From Ryder Apparel Manufacturing to training and job placement, we help people with disabilities and other barriers to work achieve greater independence through employment. Revolve Group is helping us shine a light on the people and programs behind that impact, allowing more of our community to learn about Goodwill and become involved in expanding our services and reach throughout South Florida.”

Goodwill South Florida is hosting its Rhythm & Threads gala at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Saturday, Nov. 14. Send email to jhornstein@goodwillmiami.org for information. Tickets and tables are limited. Get involved and make a difference.

A Year of Stories Worth Telling

Following Goodwill South Florida, Worth Knowing is featuring The WOW Center, with more organizations announced throughout the year. The WOW Center has been empowering adults with developmental disabilities in Miami since 1972. Through art, music, culinary, wellness, workforce, and life skills programs, more than 200 individuals build confidence, independence, and community there every day.

The Worth Knowing program focuses on South Florida nonprofits providing direct community services, including food assistance, employment, education, housing and other essential support. Each represents neighbors helping neighbors, often with limited resources and boundless heart.

Each participating organization receives a professional photo shoot and access to the full image library, social media content shared across Revolve Group’s accounts, and a dedicated feature on the agency’s website. During onsite visits, the Revolve Group team also shares marketing ideas and opens the door to further strategic conversations based on each organization’s needs. Participation is free of charge, with no contract or ongoing obligation.

For Massolo, Worth Knowing is deeply personal, a way to answer the frustrations of the world with something hopeful and close to home.

“There will always be something that frustrates us. I would rather do something about it,” Massolo said. “The place where one person still moves something is right in their own backyard. I have 20 years of knowing how to make people pay attention to something. I wanted to use that for good.”

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group is a marketing and public relations agency built on a simple idea: people do business with people. Based in Miami’s Coconut Grove and working with brands across the country, the agency brings strategy, creative, digital, and PR under one roof, building every piece of work to grow the client’s business. That belief extends beyond client work. Through Worth Knowing, Revolve Group gives its time and talent to South Florida nonprofits that serve people directly, helping them tell their stories.

Follow @revolve.group on Instagram.

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