Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Christmas Park launches Social Studies Challenge

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Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Christmas Park is offering Miami-Dade and Broward County high school seniors the opportunity to win a full scholarship to Miami Dade College.

The winner of the Legacy of Valor Social Studies Challenge will be recognized at an awards ceremony conducted during the opening night of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Christmas Park on Thursday, Nov. 12, starting at 5 p.m. This year’s family-friendly Christmas Park will take over Amelia Earhart Park, 401 E. 65 St. in Hialeah, and run through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2027.

The scholarship challenge aims to help students explore significant achievements and milestones in American history. Participants must write a 1,500-word essay and build a 3D model that brings their research to life. The essays will be judged by a panel from Miami Dade College, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, and Broward County Public Schools. The winner of the scholarship challenge will be treated to a special evening at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Christmas Park, enjoying the experience with classmates and friends.

The Legacy of Valor Social Studies Challenge offers students an opportunity to gain valuable research and critical-thinking skills.

Participants will be invited to attend the awards ceremony on opening night of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Christmas Park, a massive holiday amusement park filled with carnival rides for all ages, dazzling live shows, and jaw-dropping attractions from the world of Ripley’s Believe It or Not!. Ripley’s Christmas Park will feature photo ops with Santa and iconic oddities from Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, the brand renowned for celebrating the odd and extraordinary. Guests also will enjoy a holiday trail to the North Pole and the showstopping Twisted Christmas Tree.

This year brings entertainers such as Jyoti Amge (Guinness World Records’ shortest living woman, at 2-feet, 3/4 inch), AmoraFire (fire performer), LadyBEAST (bottle-walking performer), Aaron Radatz (magician), and Grace Good (aerialist and stunt artist who competed on America’s Got Talent), plus other surprises.

To register for the scholarship challenge, students must complete the registration form and submit it to challenge@amazingentertainment.net. Essays must be submitted on Thursday, Oct. 29, between 3 and 8 p.m. The winner will be announced on Monday, Nov. 9.

For more information on Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Christmas Park or the scholarship challenge, visit https://ripleyschristmaspark.com/.

About Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment

Built on the foundation of a daily newspaper cartoon in 1918 — still in print today — Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment has grown to be a global leader in family entertainment with more than 100 attractions across nine countries. Along with Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, Ripley’s Aquariums, Great Wolf Lodge (Niagara Falls), Guinness World Records attractions, wax museums, traveling shows, miniature golf courses, mirror mazes, and more, the world of Ripley’s continues to grow through exciting new experiences, and online content.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment is a proud member of The Jim Pattison Group, Canada’s largest private company.

Learn more about Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment by visiting Ripleys.com.

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