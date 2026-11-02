Robert C. Hill Jr. named as executive director of local Red Cross chapter

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The American Red Cross, South Florida Region, has announced the appointment of Robert C. Hill Jr. as executive director of the Greater Miami & The Keys Chapter.

Hill will lead efforts to advance the Red Cross mission throughout Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys, overseeing programs that provide vital humanitarian aid, disaster preparedness and response and community resilience initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robert as the new executive director of our Greater Miami and the Keys Chapter,” said Krista Coletti, CEO, South

Florida Region. “His leadership, passion for service and commitment to community will be instrumental in strengthening our mission and inspiring others to get involved.

“We look forward to the impact he will make as he brings people together, builds meaningful partnerships and empowers our communities to be stronger and more resilient.” Coletti added.

Hill joins the American Red Cross with two decades of experience advancing community health and strengthening nonprofit organizations.

Most recently, Hill served as vice president of community impact for the American Heart Association in Miami-Dade, where he brought together healthcare systems, community health centers, schools, government agencies, businesses and community organizations to advance initiatives focused on nutrition security, chronic-disease prevention and health equity.

Hill serves as executive co-chair of the Consortium for a Healthier Miami-Dade, and Nova Southeastern University awarded him an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters in recognition of his community service. He holds a Master of Public Health from Nova Southeastern University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Florida.

“I am honored to join the American Red Cross and serve the Greater Miami & The Keys community,” Hill said. “Throughout my career, I have seen what is possible when people and organizations come together around a shared purpose.

“The Red Cross has a long history of showing up for communities when help is needed most, and I’m excited for the opportunity to work alongside volunteers, partners, and community leaders to strengthen preparedness, support people in times of crisis, and build resilience throughout Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys,” Hill added.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org/southflorida.

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