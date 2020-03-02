Roll through the ‘Roads’ on bicycle tour, Mar. 8

Just in time to welcome spring, Dade Heritage Trust, in collaboration with Friends of the Underline, will host the “Rolling Through the Roads” Bike Tour on March 8.

DHT’s latest tour of Urban Miami will take participants on a tour of Miami’s “The Roads” neighborhood. Originally called “Brickell Hammock,” The Roads was designed, platted and developed by Miami pioneer Mary Brickell. The Roads is a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood and is known for its wide boulevards, varied architecture, shady streets and desirability as it is a hop, skip and short bike ride from Brickell, Little Havana and Coconut Grove.

“Mary Brickell designed the Roads as a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood, and she actually gifted the street, parkways, sidewalks, and electric lighting to the City of Miami in 1922, just days before her death,” said Christine Rupp, Dade Heritage Trust executive director.

“The neighborhood is one of Miami’s most desired and treasured in Urban Miami.”

The “Rolling Through the Roads” will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 8, at Dade Heritage Trust’s headquarters, 190 SE 12 Terr. Tickets — $5 for DHT members and $10 for non-members — are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/rollin-through-the-roads-with-the-friends-of-the-underline-bike-tour-tickets-88419295493.

Ride leaders will provide safety guidelines as cyclists make their way through the tour.

Dade Heritage Trust does not provide bikes, so riders must bring their own bikes or rent a Citi Bike nearby. Ride leaders will provide safety guidelines as cyclists make their way through the tour, but for this tour riders must be experienced and confident enough to navigate urban Miami streets.

Join DHT on its themed bike rides on the second Sunday of each month. To learn more about Dade Heritage Trust call 305-358-9572 or visit dadeheritagetrust.org.