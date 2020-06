During these difficult times, the Ronald McDonald House staff would like to keep in touch with its dedicated volunteers; we miss you all dearly! Let’s get connected virtually and have a lunch date via Zoom.

Save the date:

Friday, June 26

12:00- 12:45 pm

VIA ZOOM PRESENTATION

We want to share what we have been doing these last couple of months and how you can continue to be a virtual volunteer in assisting current and future families at the Ronald McDonald House. Looking forward to see you soon.