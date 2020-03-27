Ronald McDonald House is still open

By
Community News
-
50
As of today, we are taking care of families by providing meals, generously donated by restaurants or other donors.
Here is the link for anyone to book a meal and have it delivered for our families. Right now we have 30 individuals at our facility.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here