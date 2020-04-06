Ronald McDonald House: Our families are our priority – Week of April 6, 2020

Good Morning,

We hope this email finds you in good health and safe, during this time of uncertainty. The Ronald McDonald House, located at Jackson Memorial Hospital, is open and caring for the families with the most critically ill children.

We continue to follow guidelines from The City of Miami, CDC and our hospital partner. We miss seeing our dedicated volunteers, the house activities and wonderful donors. We continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis.

Since our Adopt a Meal program has been suspended until further notice, we are asking the community to help with the following: make a donation, deliver meals, or provide gift cards.

On behalf of the families staying at RMHC, staff and Board of Directors, thank you to each and everyone of you for your ongoing support, especially during these challenging times. We are sending positivity and hope to everyone. Stay safe!

Sincerely,

Soraya Rivera-Moya

Executive Director & RMHC Team