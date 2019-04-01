S. Florida’s culinary community unites to end childhood hunger

Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign invites South Florida residents to sip and sample the area’s most celebrated culinary creations to help kids in need at this year’s annual Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry on Friday, May 17.

Hosted at Ice Palace Films Studio, the annual tasting event featuring gourmet cuisine and libations crafted by the city’s top chefs, sommeliers, mixologists and brewers as they unite to raise funds to ensure all children in America have access to the healthy food they need, every day. One hundred percent of proceeds support the No Kid Hungry campaign’s work to end childhood hunger in America.

Led by chef chair Timon Balloo of Sugarcane | raw bar grill and co-chair Cesar Zapata of Phuc Yea along with chef co-chairs Paula DaSilva of The Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale and Alex Kuk and Diego Ng of Temple Street Eatery, the 31st annual tasting event will take place from 7 to 10 p.m.

Early bird admission tickets for South Florida’s Taste of the Nation start at $125 until May 10, when the price increases to $150.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit nokidhungry.org/southflorida.

Guests can mix and mingle with South Florida’s tastemakers while enjoying fine fare, artisan beer, craft cocktails, and decadent desserts. A lively Giving Tree will allow guests to make donations in exchange for exclusive dinning opportunities at the evenings participating restaurants. Select dining opportunities will be available for bidding in a silent auction.

Notable South Florida culinary talent and eateries participating to date include: 3030 Ocean, 4 Rivers Smokehouse, American Social, Area 31, Ariete, Bar Collins, Bird & Bone at The Confidante Miami Beach, Beaker & Gray, Bourbon Steak, Bubbles + Pearls, Burlock Coast, Chi Fa, Concrete Beach Brewery, Corsair Kitchen and Bar, Cvltvra, dōma, DUNE at Auberge Beach, EDGE Steak & Bar, Fooq’s, Freestyle, Glass & Vine, Gold Marquess Fine Chinese Cuisine, House of Per’La, ITAMAE, Kuro at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, KYU, La Mar by Gaston Acurio, La Placita, Le Zoo, Lightkeepers, Lobster Bar Sea Grille, Lona Cocina Tequileria, Lure Fishbar, M House, Macchialina, NightLife Brewing Co., No Name Chinese, Novecento, Obra Miami, Phuc Yea, Pink Pie, R House Wynwood, Rusty Pelican, Scarpetta by Scott Conant, Stubborn Seed, SUGARCANE raw bar grill, Surf House, SuViche, Taquiza, Temple Street Eatery, The Bazaar by Jose Andres, Café at Books & Books, The Dutch Miami, The Surf Club Restaurant, and Wynwood Brewing Company.

“One in six children in America lives with hunger and here in Florida it’s 1 in 5,” Zapata said. “I’m proud to partner with No Kid Hungry for a fun evening that’s serious about ending childhood hunger.”

In 2018, South Florida’s Taste of the Nation raised over $189,000 through local event proceeds and national partnerships. That’s over 1.8 million additional meals for kids. One hundred percent of proceeds support the No Kid Hungry campaign’s work to end childhood hunger in America. No Kid Hungry is proud to partner with local organizations on No Kid Hungry Florida. Together, they are making sure every kid gets three meals a day.

South Florida’s Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry is supported by national co-presenting sponsors Citi and Sysco, national media sponsor Food Network, and national sponsor OpenTable. Local sponsors include Breakthru Beverage, Brustman Carrino Public Relations, Chrysler Pacifica, Events on the Loose, Greater Miami Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, iHeart Media Miami, JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Mike Sipe Entertainment, Social Thinkking, Staff Squad, and Veza Sur Brewing Co.