Safe Schools South Florida appoints Robert Loupo as Interim Executive Director

Safe Schools South Florida, the region’s premier organization focused on creating safer schools and communities where all students can learn and thrive, has named Robert Loupo as its interim Executive Director, effective immediately.

Loupo, who founded the organization in 2001, will lead the search for new leadership while supporting the organization’s signature programs and outreach initiatives.

Now in its 28th year of service, Safe Schools South Florida is comprised of education professionals committed to training other education professionals and school staff, youth-service provider agencies, and parents/guardians, families how to create safer schools and communities, especially for their LGTBQ young people.

“We deeply appreciate Robert’s availability to serve in this interim role, as the organization’s executive director,” said SSSF Chair Martha McGuire. “As a life-long educator, now retired, and one of the LGBTQ community’s most respected advocates, we are not only fortunate to tap from his vast knowledge of this organization and his deep ties within South Florida, but his compassion for the challenges and issues facing our LGBTQ youth, as well.”

SSSF focuses on numerous activities and events throughout the year: It empowers students through GSA leadership training conferences; trains educators to recognize and prevent bullying of LGBTQ youth – real or perceived; and educates parents/guardians, educators, and the community on the challenges faced by LGBTQ youth, and on best practices for supporting and affirming them in schools.

Over the years, combined with the annual GSA Leadership Conferences initiated in 2011, SSSF’s Diversity Day and GSA Empowerment Conferences have brought together an estimated 8,000 LGBTQ students and their allies from throughout South Florida schools.

Also, this fall, on Sept. 21, SSSF will host its largest annual fundraiser, Kaleidoscope, for friends and supporters of the organization and to celebrate the important work it does. “The event will serve as an opportunity to meet Robert and the board, as well as some of the very kids we support through donations – so please joins us to celebrate the ongoing success of Safe Schools South Florida.”

“With Robert at the helm during this transition period, the board – and community – can rest assured knowing that his long-term commitment to the organization will serve as the driving force for SSSF’s continued success as we move forward,” McGuire continued.

The SSSF Board is currently welcoming resumes of candidates for the position of Executive Director with a deadline for inquiries of Oct. 15. For information, visit safeschoolssouthflorida.org.