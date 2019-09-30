Saint Sophia Cathedral to Host Blessing of Animals October 12th

Local residents are invited to bring their beloved pets to Saint Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral, located at Coral Way (S.W. 3rd Avenue) and 24th Road, on Saturday, October 12 at 10 a.m. for the 4th annual Blessing of the Animals.

“What better way to show our gratitude for these faithful members of our families than to ask for God’s blessing for them in return,” said Rev. Fr. Spiro D. Bobotas, the Cathedral’s pastor who will officiate the animal blessing.

Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Church has grown during the past 80 years from a white, wooden church on NE 15 Street in downtown Miami to a magnificent Byzantine Cathedral. In 1941, a committee of community leaders purchased land on Coral Way to build a church on which it stands today. Construction was started in 1948 and the first liturgy celebrated by Reverend Demosthenes Mekras on August 15, 1949.

For more information on Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, visit the church’s website at www.stsophiamiami.org. The church’s phone number is 305-854-2922.